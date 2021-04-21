Left Menu

Iraq: Japan and UNOPS to restore access to primary health services in Anbar

The project will directly benefit the public health system supporting more than 1.4 million individuals in the Anbar governorate. 

The project will contribute to the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan for Iraq as well as supporting the country in its efforts towards the realization of Agenda 2030 and achieving SDG3: Good Health and Well-being. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Government of Japan and UNOPS launched a new project to restore access to urgent primary health services in Anbar, Iraq. The project aims at enhancing access to health services to support the COVID-19 response in the targeted areas through the rehabilitation of primary healthcare centres, and the provision of equipment and furniture, to improve the living conditions of the people including vulnerable populations, returnees, and internally displaced persons (IDPs). The project will directly benefit the public health system supporting more than 1.4 million individuals in the Anbar governorate.

H.E. Mr SUZUKI Kotaro, Ambassador of Japan to Iraq said "Japan had provided over USD 500 million as humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the crisis since 2014. Additionally, Japan has decided to provide a new assistance package for Iraq amounting to USD 50 million, including this project to be implemented by UNOPS." "I praise UNOPS services in several fields which are crucial to improving capacities, boosting cost-effectiveness and increasing the quality of any project. I hope the assistance from the Government and people of Japan will help the people in Anbar Governorate, including IDPs, to realize better life through restoring access to urgent primary health services.

Dr Khdair Khalaf Shalal, Director of General Officer in the Directorate of Health in Anbar Governorate said "The Directorate of Health in Anbar Governorate appreciates the continued support from the Government and the People of Japan and UNOPS to the Iraqi people in restoring access to some health centres in the governorate and improving the services that are urgently needed especially during this period of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic."

Appreciating the continued support from the Government of Japan in Iraq, Mr Muhammad Usman Akram, Director of UNOPS Operational Hub in Amman, said: "UNOPS support in the rehabilitation of the centres will be critical to increasing access to public health services to the vulnerable people and those returning to their home after the years of conflict and enhancing the Iraq Ministry of Health and Environment's operational capacities across the country. The strategic support from the Government of Japan is a living example of how international partners can work hand in hand to improve access to urgently needed humanitarian services."

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Iraq has further exacerbated the existing challenges in providing necessary social services to people, as a result of years of conflicts, destruction, and economic slowdown. In particular, the health sector has been directly affected by the pandemic.

The project will contribute to the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan for Iraq as well as supporting the country in its efforts towards the realization of Agenda 2030 and achieving SDG3: Good Health and Well-being.

