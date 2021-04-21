Left Menu

Colombia to restart domestic flights to and from Amazonas province

Colombia will next month restart domestic flights to and from Leticia, the capital of its Amazonas province, the government said on Wednesday, ending months of isolation for the city. Those looking to travel from Leticia when flights restart on May 1 will have to present COVID-19 vaccination cards showing they have received necessary doses, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 23:46 IST
Colombia to restart domestic flights to and from Amazonas province

Colombia will next month restart domestic flights to and from Leticia, the capital of its Amazonas province, the government said on Wednesday, ending months of isolation for the city. Flights to and from Leticia were grounded at the end of January over fears about the spread of the Brazilian P1 coronavirus variant.

Studies have shown the P1 variant to be roughly 2.5 times more contagious than the original coronavirus and more resistant to antibodies. Colombia's Amazonas province shares a border with the Brazilian state of the same name and the decision to halt flights came after a case of the P1 variant was reported in Tabatinga, a Brazilian city next to Leticia.

"In Amazonas, particularly in Leticia, the projected seroprevalence is very high, which led the advisory committee to recommend reopening flights in its last session," Julian Fernandez, Colombia's director of epidemiology and demographics, said in a statement released by the health ministry. Seroprevalence is the percentage of individuals in a population who have antibodies to infectious agents such as viruses.

Amazonas' population numbers just under 80,000 and the majority live in Leticia. So far, more than 50,000 vaccine doses have been administered there, according to the health ministry. Those looking to travel from Leticia when flights restart on May 1 will have to present COVID-19 vaccination cards showing they have received necessary doses, the health ministry said. Travelers must have received their second dose at least 15 days prior and show a negative antigen result.

People who have chosen not to be vaccinated will face seven-day quarantines in hotels - for which they will have to pay - if flying to or via capital Bogota, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Chad in turmoil after Deby death as rebels, opposition challenge military

The son of Chads slain leader Idriss Deby took over as president and armed forces commander on Wednesday as rebel forces threatened to march on the capital, deepening the turmoil in a country vital to international efforts to combat Islamis...

AIIMS COVID task force chief urges other departments for more doctors

The head of the medicine department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS here has requested his colleagues from other departments to provide 80 per cent of the resident doctors and faculty members for COVID-19 management.In ...

Putin warns of 'quick and tough' Russian response for foes

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sternly warned the West against encroaching further on Russias security interests, saying Moscows response will be quick and tough and make the culprits feel bitterly sorry for their action.The warning ...

Two killed in tree collapse incident in Thane

Two persons including an autorickshaw driver were killed on the spot when a huge tree fell on them in Thane city on Wednesday night, a civic official said.The incident took place on Moose Road near Talao Pali lake around 9 pm.An auto ricksh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021