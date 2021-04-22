Left Menu

COVID SCIENCE-Remdesivir appears safe for seriously ill children; patients may not pose highest risk to hospital staff

Children are also likely to have a similar response to remdesivir as adults." (https://bit.ly/3eeoGRy, https://bit.ly/3enAnoW) Patients may not pose highest COVID-19 risk for hospital staff U.S. healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic who become sick with COVID-19 are more likely to have acquired the infection in the community than through patient care, new research suggests.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 00:17 IST
COVID SCIENCE-Remdesivir appears safe for seriously ill children; patients may not pose highest risk to hospital staff
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Antiviral remdesivir appears safe for children The antiviral drug remdesivir appears to be as safe and effective for use in children with COVID-19 as in adults, according to the largest study to date of children with severe COVID-19 who received the drug. Remdesivir, sold by Gilead Sciences Inc under the brand name Veklury, shortens time to recovery in adults with COVID-19. It is not yet approved for children under age 12. In March 2020, Gilead began accepting doctors' requests for compassionate use of remdesivir in critically ill children with COVID-19. In the new study of 77 children in the United States, UK, Italy and Spain, "remdesivir was well tolerated, with a low incidence of serious adverse events," related to the drug, researchers reported on Wednesday in Pediatrics. Within four weeks of starting treatment, 88% of the children had decreased need for oxygen support, 83% had recovered and 73% were discharged. Among those requiring mechanical ventilation, 90% were able to be taken off the ventilators. A randomized controlled trial is underway to confirm that the high level of recovery was due to the effects of remdesivir, the researchers said. An editorial published with the study said: "Although morbidity and mortality rates differ, children hospitalized with acute COVID-19 often have a similar disease course as adults. Children are also likely to have a similar response to remdesivir as adults." (https://bit.ly/3eeoGRy, https://bit.ly/3enAnoW)

Patients may not pose highest COVID-19 risk for hospital staff U.S. healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic who become sick with COVID-19 are more likely to have acquired the infection in the community than through patient care, new research suggests. At a major Wisconsin medical center, researchers investigated likely sources of infections by analyzing the gene sequences of the virus obtained on swab samples from 95 healthcare workers and their patients. Only 11% of participants' infections could be traced to a coworker and only 4% to a patient, the researchers reported in Clinical Infectious Diseases. They said their observations align with recent studies evaluating healthcare-associated infections in the Netherlands and in the UK, and with another recent study that found the most important risk factor for COVID-19 was the rate of the disease in surrounding communities, not workplace factors. "It appears that healthcare personnel most commonly become infected with SARS-CoV-2 via community exposure," the researchers conclude. "This emphasizes the ongoing importance of mask-wearing, physical distancing, robust testing programs, and rapid distribution of vaccines." (https://bit.ly/3xausMz)

Open https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl in an external browser for a Reuters graphic on vaccines in development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Centre raises Delhi's oxygen quota to 480 metric tonnes

With several private and government hospitals in Delhi running low on medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients, the Centre raised the national capitals oxygen quota from 378 metric tonnes to 480 metric tonnes on Wednesday.Central govt has incre...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after two-day decline; Netflix slides

Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, rebounding from a two-day decline, as a tilt toward stocks poised to benefit from a recovering economy offset Netflix Incs sell-off after its disappointing results. Shares of Netflix slumped a day after the...

Allahabad University professor dies of COVID-19

Professor Rajeev Singh, the head of the electronics and communication department at the Allahabad University, has died of COVID-19, the university said on Wednesday.Singh, who was also the director of the Administrative Computer Centre of t...

Iran adds advanced machines at underground enrichment plant -IAEA report

Iran has installed extra advanced centrifuges at its underground uranium enrichment plant at Natanz and plans to add even more, a report by the U.N. atomic watchdog on Wednesday showed, deepening Irans breaches of its nuclear deal with majo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021