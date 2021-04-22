Left Menu

Study reveals children with weaker immune system not showing higher risk of severe COVID-19 infection

Children with weakened immune systems have not shown a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 infection despite commonly displaying symptoms, a new study suggests.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 22-04-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 10:48 IST
Study reveals children with weaker immune system not showing higher risk of severe COVID-19 infection
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Children with weakened immune systems have not shown a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 infection despite commonly displaying symptoms, a new study suggests. During a 16-week period that covered the first wave of the pandemic, researchers from Southampton carried out an observational study of nearly 1500 immunocompromised children -- defined as requiring annual influenza vaccinations due to underlying conditions or medication. The children, their parents or guardians completed weekly questionnaires to provide information about any symptoms they had experienced, COVID-19 test results and the impact of the pandemic on their daily life.

The results, published in BMJ Open, showed that symptoms of COVID-19 infection were common in many of the children -- with over two-thirds of participants reporting at least one symptom and one third experiencing three or more symptoms simultaneously. One hundred and ten patients with symptoms undertook viral PCR tests, none of whom tested positive. Dr Hans de Graaf from the University of Southampton who led the research said, "Whilst we cannot be certain of the prevalence of COVID-19 amongst the children who took part, because testing was only done when patients were admitted and these children were told to adhere to strict shielding measures, we can assume that any infections would have been mild cases since none of these high-risk patients required hospital admissions."

More than half of the patients or parents reported high levels of anxiety at the start of the study and despite the absence of severe symptoms, these scores remained consistently high throughout the study period. The researchers believe that these results show that widespread symptom screening for early detection of COVID-19 in not going to be useful in these cases as the children may have frequent upper respiratory tract symptoms likely to be unrelated to COVID-19.

Dr de Graaf continued, "This study was the first to observe the impact of the pandemic on children with compromised immune systems. During the first wave of the pandemic, many may have been shielding so our results suggest that either the shielding measures were effective or that immunocompromised children are less affected by COVID-19 than adults, just like healthy children." The report also concludes that the continuous high level of anxiety among participants highlights the need to clearly define and communicate the risk of COVID-19 in children and young people, particularly as lockdown restrictions ease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City chief Soriano apologises to fans for Super League 'anguish'

Manchester City Chief Executive Ferran Soriano apologised to supporters for the disappointment, frustration and anguish caused by the clubs involvement in the European Super League. City were the first of the 12 founders to officially back ...

Kalorex Group to Host National Parenting Conference

Speaker sessions, insightful panel discussions and live group counselling to be part of the conference Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India NewsVoir With a new normal enforced upon us due to the ongoing pandemic, classroom schooling has shifted home a...

Salman Khan pledges to 'clean the city' from drugs, crime in action-packed 'Radhe' trailer

The makers of Salman Khan starrer much-anticipated films of the year - Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, on Thursday released its trailer that is packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and groovy music and dance moves. The Dabangg star ...

Instagram's new tool automatically filters abusive messages

Facebook-owned Instagram has introduced a new tool that automatically filters Direct Message requests containing offensive words, phrases and emojis, similar to the comment filters that hide offensive comments on the platform.Unlike the reg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021