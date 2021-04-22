Germany wants to buy up to 30 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine

Germany wants to buy up to 30 million doses of Sputnik V vaccineReuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-04-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 13:54 IST
Germany wants to buy up to a total of 30 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in June, July and August as long as the European drugs regulator gives the shot the green light, the premier of the state of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, said on Thursday in Moscow.
Health Minister Jens Spahn said earlier this month that Germany was negotiating with Russia on an advance purchase agreement of Sputnik V.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
