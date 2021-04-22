WHO and EMA to inspect Sputnik V manufacturing in May - WHO

WHO and EMA to inspect Sputnik V manufacturing in May - WHOReuters | Geneva | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:24 IST
Technical experts from the World Health Organization are due to start the next round of their review of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-10 jointly with the European Medicines Agency on May 10, the WHO said on Thursday.
"Inspections for good manufacturing practices will take place from 10 May to 1st week of June," the WHO told Reuters in reply to a query.
A joint team from the WHO and EMA are currently carrying out inspections for good clinical practices related to the shot developed by Gamalaya Institute, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Sputnik
- World Health Organization
- European Medicines Agency
ALSO READ
Moscow and Washington in contact over Russia's climate summit participation -RIA
Pak FM Qureshi holds talks with Russian counterpart Lavrov
Pak FM Qureshi, Russia’s Lavrov review cooperation in defence, counter-terrorism
Leaders of Russia and China tighten their grips, grow closer
EMERGING MARKETS-Russia's rouble leads EMEA losses as political concerns weigh