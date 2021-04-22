Left Menu

Norway to lend unused AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Sweden, Iceland, says health ministry

Norway will lend 216,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine it has in stock to Sweden and Iceland, the country's health ministry said on Thursday. "We will get the doses we lend back as soon as we ask for it," Health Minister Bent Hoie said in a statement.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:35 IST
Norway to lend unused AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Sweden, Iceland, says health ministry

Norway will lend 216,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine it has in stock to Sweden and Iceland, the country's health ministry said on Thursday. Norway on March 11 suspended the rollout of the vaccine after a small number of younger inoculated people were hospitalised for a combination of blood clots, bleeding and a low count of platelets, some of whom later died.

Sweden and Iceland will be able to receive the doses from Norway for as long as the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout is suspended. "We will get the doses we lend back as soon as we ask for it," Health Minister Bent Hoie said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru entrepreneur makes it to Forbes Asia's 30 'Under-30' list

Last year when the pandemic struck the country prompting the government to order a stringent lockdown, many businesses were shut following massive losses.But Vibha Harish, a 25-year old entrepreneur from Bengaluru, found abundant sun shinin...

Russia orders soldiers to begin return to bases after drills - RIA

Russia ordered its top army command to begin returning troops to their permanent bases inside the country from Friday following military exercises, the RIA news agency reported.The announcement prompted the rouble to rise sharply, following...

Sensex snaps 2-day losing run; bank, finance stocks advance

Equity benchmarks darted up on Thursday after two sessions of losses as investors piled into banking and finance stocks even as the deteriorating COVID-19 situation remained a concern.The benchmarks were propped up by bargain-hunting in sel...

Vedanta ramps up oxygen supplies amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Vedanta Group on Thursday said it has aligned with the government initiatives to supplement its efforts in tackling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.Group companies Hindustan Zinc Ltd HZL and ESL have stepped in to augment oxygen su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021