Arjun Rampal tests negative for COVID-19, credits vaccine for his swift recovery

Actor Arjun Rampal on Thursday said he has tested negative for COVID-19, less than a week after he contracted the virus.

Rampal, 48, had opened up about his diagnosis on April 17 and said he was ''asymptomatic'' and was under home quarantine. The actor took to Instagram and said he recovered from the virus quickly thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine. ''My prayers for all those suffering and families for their losses. Feel truly blessed to have two tests both Negative. God has been kind (sic). ''One of the main reasons I am told by doctors I recovered so fast, was because I had taken my first dose of the vaccine, thus making the viral load very low, with no symptoms,'' Rampal wrote. The actor appealed to people to get themselves vaccinated and continue to follow strict safety protocols amid the pandemic. ''Thank you all for your love and best wishes. Stay positive and don't become positive. Stay safe be smart. This too shall pass. Love and light,'' he added. With 7,684 new cases, Mumbai's caseload on Wednesday rose to 6,01,590. The city also recorded 62 deaths, highest in a day since July 21, 2020 when the same number of fatalities had been witnessed.

