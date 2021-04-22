No decisions taken yet on possible EU legal action vs Astrazeneca

No decisions taken yet on possible EU legal action vs AstrazenecaReuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:13 IST
The European Union has not yet decided if it would take legal action against AstraZeneca for failing to deliver contracted vaccines against the COVID-19 coronavirus, a European Commission spokesman said on Thursday.
The spokesman told a regular news briefing the Commision was evaluating all the options and final decisions would be taken in agreement with all countries in the 27-nation bloc.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Commission
- The European Union