No decisions taken yet on possible EU legal action vs Astrazeneca

The European Union has not yet decided if it would take legal action against AstraZeneca for failing to deliver contracted vaccines against the COVID-19 coronavirus, a European Commission spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman told a regular news briefing the Commision was evaluating all the options and final decisions would be taken in agreement with all countries in the 27-nation bloc.

