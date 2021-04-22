Left Menu

Corporates can support hospitals in setting up open vaccination camps: Mahindra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:27 IST
Corporates can support hospitals in setting up open vaccination camps: Mahindra
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday said till the time corporates get COVID-19 vaccine supplies directly, they can support hospitals in setting up vaccination camps in open spaces to reduce the risk of infection at hospital venues.

In a series of tweets, Mahindra said having such open vaccination camps allows efficient handling of a larger number of people while also preventing the vaccine drive from intruding on the hospital's regular activities.

''A Doctor from a local hospital told me of plans to work with local clubs to utilize their open spaces for creating vaccination camps. It allows efficient handling of larger numbers & prevents the vaccine drive from intruding on the hospital's regular activities,'' he said.

Stating that open spaces lower risk of infection at hospital venues, he said, ''Corporates with facilities in metros that have open spaces also hope to set up vaccination centers but for now vaccine producers are rightly prioritizing supply to states and hospitals till they can scale up production''.

Until corporates secure vaccine supplies directly, Mahindra added, ''We can financially support Hospitals in setting up such centers in many of the currently closed public spaces & also in isolatable open spaces in our own campuses''.

India is currently reeling under a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday, the country registered 3,14,835 new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest-ever single-day count recorded in any country, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,59,30,965. The death toll increased to 1,84,657 with a record 2,104 new fatalities on a single day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru entrepreneur makes it to Forbes Asia's 30 'Under-30' list

Last year when the pandemic struck the country prompting the government to order a stringent lockdown, many businesses were shut following massive losses.But Vibha Harish, a 25-year old entrepreneur from Bengaluru, found abundant sun shinin...

Russia orders soldiers to begin return to bases after drills - RIA

Russia ordered its top army command to begin returning troops to their permanent bases inside the country from Friday following military exercises, the RIA news agency reported.The announcement prompted the rouble to rise sharply, following...

Sensex snaps 2-day losing run; bank, finance stocks advance

Equity benchmarks darted up on Thursday after two sessions of losses as investors piled into banking and finance stocks even as the deteriorating COVID-19 situation remained a concern.The benchmarks were propped up by bargain-hunting in sel...

Vedanta ramps up oxygen supplies amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Vedanta Group on Thursday said it has aligned with the government initiatives to supplement its efforts in tackling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.Group companies Hindustan Zinc Ltd HZL and ESL have stepped in to augment oxygen su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021