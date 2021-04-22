EU says Valneva has not met conditions to reach agreement with EU on vaccine supply

EU says Valneva has not met conditions to reach agreement with EU on vaccine supplyReuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:33 IST
Valneva has not met the conditions to conclude talks with the European Union on a supply deal of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a spokesman for the European Commission said on Thursday.
The company said on Wednesday it had interrupted talks with the bloc for the supply deal and was planning to pursue bilateral negotiations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Valneva
- European Union
- the European Commission