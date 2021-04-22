Left Menu

WHO sets dates for reviews of Sinopharm and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 22-04-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 17:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Technical experts at the World Health Organization (WHO) will review on April 26 Chinese drugmaker Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine for possible emergency use listing, to be followed by the Sinovac jab on May 3, the agency said on Thursday. "We would expect a decision a couple of days later," the WHO said in response to a Reuters query.

So far COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have received a WHO listing - an endorsement of their safety and efficacy that helps to guide countries' regulatory agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

