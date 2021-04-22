Tunisian intensive care units run out of beds as British variant spreads

Tunisian intensive care units run out of beds as British variant spreadsReuters | Tunis | Updated: 22-04-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 17:20 IST
Intensive care units in Tunisian public and private hospitals are at the limit of their capacity as COVID-19 cases surge, an official in an independent scientific committee that advises the government told Reuters on Thursday.
Amenallah Messadi added that a surge in cases driven by a more infectious coronavirus variant first detected in Britain had pushed the health system to the brink of collapse.
(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
