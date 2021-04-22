Left Menu

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 22-04-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 17:20 IST
Tunisian intensive care units run out of beds as British variant spreads

Intensive care units in Tunisian public and private hospitals are at the limit of their capacity as COVID-19 cases surge, an official in an independent scientific committee that advises the government told Reuters on Thursday.

Amenallah Messadi added that a surge in cases driven by a more infectious coronavirus variant first detected in Britain had pushed the health system to the brink of collapse.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

