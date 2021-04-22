Left Menu

Czechs set gradual plan to lift lockdown with shop openings on May 3

The Czech Republic will reopen shops, markets and some services from May 3 if the current "favourable trend" in the COVID-19 pandemic persists, and continue lifting measures as infections drop, government officials said on Thursday. Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said schools would continue to gradually reopen under plans, which will also target getting restaurant terraces, hotels and other outdoor events and activities running after a further drop in cases.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:15 IST
The Czech Republic will reopen shops, markets and some services from May 3 if the current "favourable trend" in the COVID-19 pandemic persists, and continue lifting measures as infections drop, government officials said on Thursday.

Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said schools would continue to gradually reopen under plans, which will also target getting restaurant terraces, hotels and other outdoor events and activities running after a further drop in cases. The central European country has been one of the worst-off in the latest waves of the pandemic with its death toll climbing this year to the highest level on a per-capita basis in the world, according to Our World in Data.

But infections have slowed in April following the country's strictest lockdown yet in March, and strained hospitals saw the number of COVID-19 patients drop from peaks. The government has sought to re-open parts of the economy that have been hit hardest by pandemic. Factories, though, have stayed open with new testing regimes to buoy economic growth.

In an initial easing of restrictions, first- to fifth-graders returned to classrooms while libraries and a limited amount of retail shops opened on April 12. The government approved plans on Thursday to open all shops along with services like hair salons on May 3. Some spas and also museums and galleries can also reopen if there is no rise in cases.

Officials want to see the number cases per 100,000 people at below 100 a week. The figure on Wednesday dropped to 177 and is down from over 400 at the end of March. If the infection rate stays below 100 per 100,000 a week, the number of people at weddings or funerals could then rise and other services could return later.

Another phase including opening restaurant terraces, outdoor performances, hotels and allowing outdoor sports in groups - all with capacity limits - could happen when the infection rate falls below 75 per 100,000.

