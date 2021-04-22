Mumbai reports 75 COVID-19 deaths in a day, highest since July

Left Menu

Mumbai recorded 75 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday, the highest one-day fatality count since July last year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said.The city reported 7,410 new cases during the day, it added.With this, Mumbais caseload jumped to 6,09,000 and death toll to 12,576, the BMC data said.Earlier, the countrys financial capital had reported 75 deaths due to the infection in a single day on July 1 last year.Out of the 75 patients who died in the last 24 hours, six were below the age of 40.On April 20, the metropolis had reported 35 deaths.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:39 IST
Mumbai recorded 75 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday, the highest one-day fatality count since July last year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The city reported 7,410 new cases during the day, it added.

With this, Mumbai's caseload jumped to 6,09,000 and death toll to 12,576, the BMC data said.

Earlier, the country's financial capital had reported 75 deaths due to the infection in a single day on July 1 last year.

Out of the 75 patients who died in the last 24 hours, six were below the age of 40.

On April 20, the metropolis had reported 35 deaths. On that day, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had claimed that the city's fatality rate was just 0.03 per cent during the second wave.

On Wednesday, the city had reported 7,684 cases and 62 deaths.

According to the data, with 46,874 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the overall test count reached 51,22,026.

On April 4, Mumbai had reported the highest ever 11,163 COVID-19 cases. However, the number of daily cases has remained below 8,000 since April 19.

The city's recovery count went up to 5,11,143 as 8,090 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.

Mumbai currently has 83,953 active COVID-19 patients.

The recovery rate is 84 per cent, while the overall growth rate is at 1.35 per cent and the case doubling rate is 50 days.

There are 114 containment zones in Mumbai, where 1,198 buildings have been sealed to curb the spike in cases.

