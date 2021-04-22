Left Menu

Long queues at cremation centres in Agra as bodies pile up

PTI | Agra | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:43 IST
Long queues at cremation centres in Agra as bodies pile up

Long, serpentine queues of people awaiting the cremation of their dear ones has become a common sight at various crematoriums in the city amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

According to officials, there has been an increase in the number of bodies brought to the crematoriums as compared to the pre-COVID times.

Family members of coronavirus victims claimed that they have to wait for three to four hours to complete the last rites of their deceased relatives as around 80 to 100 bodies are brought to the crematoriums everyday as against 10 to 20 bodies before the pandemic outbreak.

Chief Medical Officer, Agra, R C Pandey, however, said the rising deaths may also be due to non-COVID reasons like heart failure, chest infections, among others.

The management committees of the crematoriums in the city have started issuing coupons and tokens to people to avoid inconvenience to them.

Tajganj cremation centre near Taj Mahal is one of the main crematoriums of Agra where electric and non-electric centres function. Shri Chhetra Bajaja committee manages and takes care of the premises.

Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, in-charge, Shri Chhetra Bajaja committee said, ''The situation is worsening these days. Around 35-40 bodies are brought to the electric crematorium at Tajganj everyday these days. Over 50 bodies reach the main crematorium daily.'' ''In normal days (pre-COVID times), 10-15 bodies used to be cremated at the electric centres, and 10-20 bodies at non-electric centres. The numbers (of bodies) have gone up since the outbreak of coronavirus,” he said.

Gupta said the crematoriums are now issuing tokens to people waiting for conducting the last rites of their relatives.

''To avoid inconvenience to family members, we are issuing tokens to them for conducting the last rites. Due to the heavy load, we have to ask the people to wait for two to four hours as there are only four electric furnaces at the electric crematorium at Tajganj,” he said.

A caretaker at a crematorium said it was the first time in his life that he had seen such a rush at the cremation centres.

“I have been working here for about 40 years. This is the first time I have seen such a large number of bodies being brought to the cremation centres,” he said.

He also said that all available empty spaces at the cremation centres, be it galleries, big grounds or other areas, are being used for cremating bodies.

Meanwhile, Agra Municipal Commissioner Nikhil Teekaram Funde assured the people of appropriate arrangements at the cremation centres in the city.

According to the data released by the district magistrate office on Thursday, 208 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Agra since March last year and five deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 15,602 COVID-19 cases in the city, while active cases stand at 3,746, it said.

PTI CORR SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Dubai-bound AI flight returns to Chennai due to technical reasons

A Dubai-bound Air India flight with over 170 passengers returned here on Thursday due to technical reasons, officials said.The flight carrying 172 passengers and seven crew members, departed from here in the evening and was air bound for so...

GRAPHIC-The spending strains of Europe's top soccer leagues

The furore created by what looks to be a now-failed plan for a breakaway European soccer Super League was born out a need to stabilise the games finances its architects argued.The charts below show some of the mind-boggling numbers involved...

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets in IPL match in Mumbai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets in IPL match in Mumbai....

Private hospitals in Delhi grapple with limited oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients

Several private hospitals in Delhi struggled to replenish their oxygen supply for coronavirus patients for the third consecutive day on Thursday and requested the city government to transfer such patients to other healthcare facilities.Whil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021