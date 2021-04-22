Left Menu

Mizoram's plan to tackle second wave of COVID-19

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:44 IST
Mizoram's plan to tackle second wave of COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mizoram Health Minister Dr. R.

Lalthangliana on Thursday said the state government is ramping up facilities to deal with the second wave of the pandemic.

The health minister on Thursday convened a meeting with officials, churches, doctors and community leaders to review the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state.

He told the meeting that the state is facing a shortage of hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs) due to a spurt in coronavirus cases.

''The utmost need now is to ramp up our facilities as the existing CCCs and Zoram Medical College (ZMC) are not enough to accommodate COVID-19 patients,'' he said.

According to the health minister, Aizawl district alone has 433 active cases now, which is about 76 per cent of the total number of active cases in the state.

In the wake of the evolving situation concerning the spread of the disease, screening for COVID-19 will be beefed up at Lengpui airport near Aizawl, Vairengte on the Mizoram- Assam border and other entry points, the minister said.

A consignment of 1 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine arrived in the state on Wednesday and effort is on to procure more vaccines, he said.

The meeting decided to hold a separate meeting with church authorities and appeal to them to offer their halls to the state government to be used as COVID-19 Care Centres.

While symptomatic patients are treated at ZMC, asymptomatic patients are kept under observation at COVID-19 Care Centres in Mizoram.

Initially, ZMC was used as a COVID-19 dedicated hospital but the states lone medical college was opened to general patients when Mizorams COVID-19 curve started showing a downward trend a few months ago.

Meanwhile, ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) MLA and state health and family welfare board chairman Dr Z R Thiamsanga said, the government is once again mulling to designate ZMC as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital.

The state has about 36 COVID-19 Care Centres which can accommodate over 2,000 patients.

''We are planning to reactivate all the CCCs as they had become non-functional,'' he said.

Mizoram on Thursday reported 73 COVID-19 cases, pushing the states coronavirus caseload to 5,158.

The state now has 546 active cases while 4,600 people have recovered from the infection.

Twenty-four people were discharged from various CCCs on Thursday.

The coronavirus death toll in the state is 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Dubai-bound AI flight returns to Chennai due to technical reasons

A Dubai-bound Air India flight with over 170 passengers returned here on Thursday due to technical reasons, officials said.The flight carrying 172 passengers and seven crew members, departed from here in the evening and was air bound for so...

GRAPHIC-The spending strains of Europe's top soccer leagues

The furore created by what looks to be a now-failed plan for a breakaway European soccer Super League was born out a need to stabilise the games finances its architects argued.The charts below show some of the mind-boggling numbers involved...

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets in IPL match in Mumbai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets in IPL match in Mumbai....

Private hospitals in Delhi grapple with limited oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients

Several private hospitals in Delhi struggled to replenish their oxygen supply for coronavirus patients for the third consecutive day on Thursday and requested the city government to transfer such patients to other healthcare facilities.Whil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021