France may grant early COVID vaccine access to obese people, says minister

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday the authorities were considering granting early access to COVID-19 vaccine to people suffering from obesity, adding that this should be put in place starting from mid-May.

During a news conference, he also said that from Monday people who lived with someone at higher COVID-19 risk category would also get access to vaccine.

