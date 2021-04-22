Left Menu

France may grant early COVID vaccine access to obese people, says minister

22-04-2021
French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday the authorities were considering granting early access to COVID-19 vaccine to people suffering from obesity, adding that this should be put in place starting from mid-May.

During a news conference, he also said that from Monday people who lived with someone at higher COVID-19 risk category would also get access to vaccine.

