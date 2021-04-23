Left Menu

Govt issues revised clinical guidance for management of COVID-19 patients

symptomatic management hydration, anti-pyretics, antitussive, multivitamins, staying in contact with treating physician, monitoring temperature and oxygen saturation by applying a SpO2 probe to fingers for such patients.They should seek immediate medical attention if they develop difficulty in breathing, high grade feversevere cough, particularly if lasting for five days.A low threshold to be kept for those with any of the high-risk features such as 60 years of age, having cardiovascular disease, hypertension, chronic lungkidneyliver disease or cerebrovascular disease or obesity, the note stated.PTI PLB SRY

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 00:31 IST
Govt issues revised clinical guidance for management of COVID-19 patients

The Union health ministry on Thursday issued a revised 'Clinical Guidance for Management of Adult COVID-19 Patients' recommending the EUA/off-label use of Tocilizumab drug in case of severe diseases, preferably within 24 to 48 hours of the onset of the disease or ICU admission.

The guidelines issued by AIIMS, ICMR-COVID-19 National Task Force and the Joint Monitoring Group (DGHS) under the ministry stated that Tocilizumab (a drug that modifies the immune system or its functioning) may be considered in patients with significantly raised inflammatory markers and not improving despite use of steroids with there being no active bacterial/fungal/tubercular infection.

They also recommended off-label use of convalescent plasma only in the early moderate disease, preferably within seven days of symptom onset, stating that ''no use after seven days'' and only on availability of high titre donor plasma.

Under emergency use authorization (EUA), Remdesivir may be considered for only those patients with moderate to severe diseases (requiring supplemental oxygen) within 10 days of onset of symptoms.

It is not recommended for those with severe renal impairment or hepatic dysfunction, the guidelines stated.

''Not to be used in patients who are not on oxygen support or in home settings,'' the ministry underlined.

The guidance note comes in the wake of increasing demand for Tocilizumab, Remdesivir and plasma, as the COVID-19 cases continue to surge. The note specifies how and in what stages and doses should the drugs be used.

According to the guidance note, upper respiratory tract symptoms (or fever) without shortness of breath or hypoxia has been categorised as ‘mild disease’ and people have been advised home isolation and care.

The guidelines advise physical distancing, indoor mask use, strict hand hygiene. symptomatic management (hydration, anti-pyretics, antitussive, multivitamins), staying in contact with treating physician, monitoring temperature and oxygen saturation (by applying a SpO2 probe to fingers) for such patients.

They should seek immediate medical attention if they develop difficulty in breathing, high grade fever/severe cough, particularly if lasting for five days.

A low threshold to be kept for those with any of the high-risk features such as 60 years of age, having cardiovascular disease, hypertension, chronic lung/kidney/liver disease or cerebrovascular disease or obesity, the note stated.

PTI PLB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Rich nations under fire for funding gas as 'bridge fuel' overseas

More governments plan to end international coal financing Climate campaigners concerned about continued backing for gas Clean energy investment rising but far smaller than fossil fuels Updates with announcements at Bidens Leaders Summit o...

Intel forecasts revenue above expectations on strong data center demand

Chipmaker Intel Corp forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street targets on Thursday, betting on demand for its new generation of processors for data centers and PCs as cloud-based services become an integral part of businesses.The wo...

Republicans unveil $568 bln infrastructure package to counter Biden

U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday proposed a 568 billion, five-year infrastructure package as a counteroffer to President Joe Bidens sweeping 2.3 trillion plan, calling their measure a good-faith effort toward bipartisan negotiations. The...

Climate change link to displacement of most vulnerable is clear: UNHCR

Coinciding with Earth Day on Thursday 22 March, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, published data showing how disasters linked to climate change likely worsen poverty, hunger and access to natural resources, stoking instability...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021