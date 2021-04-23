Left Menu

Hungary to widen services sector activity next week as vaccinations near 40%

In recent weeks, the central European nation of 10 million has suffered from the world's deadliest coronavirus outbreak, pushing its death rate to the world's highest by Thursday, a COVID-19 database on the website Worldometers.info shows. Orban, who faces a tight election race in 2022, has struggled to balance pandemic-fighting efforts with growing calls to reopen the economy and avoid a second straight year of deep recession.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 23-04-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 12:48 IST
Hungary to widen services sector activity next week as vaccinations near 40%
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hungary will reach a 40% inoculation rate by the middle of next week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday, a milestone that would allow resumption of a wide range of activities in the services sector en route to normalcy. In recent weeks, the central European nation of 10 million has suffered from the world's deadliest coronavirus outbreak, pushing its death rate to the world's highest by Thursday, a COVID-19 database on the website Worldometers.info shows.

Orban, who faces a tight election race in 2022, has struggled to balance pandemic-fighting efforts with growing calls to reopen the economy and avoid a second straight year of deep recession. "At four million people vaccinated, and I think that will come next Wednesday or Thursday, we will open a wide range of services for those who have vaccination cards," Orban said.

These will include hotels, indoor restaurants, theatres, cinemas, gyms, sports events, baths, swimming pools, museums, libraries, and zoos, Orban said, adding, "Sounds like a normal life." Hospitalization rates and the number of those on ventilators have fallen from April peaks as Hungary pushed through Europe's most rapid inoculation program, according to EU data.

With massive shipments of Chinese and Russian doses as well as growing stocks of Western vaccines, Hungary will soon be able to inoculate citizens younger than 18 and those living in foreign countries. Hungary has been criticized for opting to use vaccines from Eastern nations before they received European Union approval, a move it has a right to make, but Orban said the numbers vindicated him.

"I don't care if a cat is black or white," he said. "I just want it to catch the mouse."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

One in four Germans will be vaccinated by early May - minister

One in every four people in Germany will have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by early May, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.Spahn said around 18.5 million people have been vaccinated in Germany so far, around...

Rugby league-Two charged over alleged online racial abuse of Australian Mitchell

Australian police have charged two men with allegedly sending racially abusive messages on social media to South Sydney Rabbitohs full back Latrell Mitchell, local media reported on Friday. The 23-year-old indigenous player informed the Nat...

Paritosh Jauhari Joins Successive Technologies as Chief Technology Officer

Former Director of Technology at Publicis Sapient, Paritosh Jauhari with over 17 years of engineering and digital transformation experience takes the helm of Successive Team NOIDA, India, April 23, 2021 PRNewswire -- Successive Technologies...

International Oscar field highlights humanity's darker side

Dramatic portrayals of peoples cruelty toward others are a theme in this years best international feature film Oscar race, with stories of genocide, corruption and bullying among entries from five countries that include two first-time nomin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021