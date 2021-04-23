Russia reports 8,840 new COVID-19 cases, 398 deaths

Russia reported 8,840 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 2,502 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,744,961 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus taskfore said that 398 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking its death toll to 107,501. The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)