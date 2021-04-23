J&J COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective - German health official

J&J COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective - German health officialReuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 14:39 IST
Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective and its side effects are very rare, the head of Germany's vaccine regulator said on Friday.
Klaus Cichutek, the head of the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, said Germany's vaccination expert panel, known as STIKO, had not put any restrictions on the use of the J&J vaccine.
