J&J COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective - German health official

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective and its side effects are very rare, the head of Germany's vaccine regulator said on Friday.

Klaus Cichutek, the head of the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, said Germany's vaccination expert panel, known as STIKO, had not put any restrictions on the use of the J&J vaccine.

