J&J COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective - German health official

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:59 IST
J&J COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective - German health official
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective and its side effects are very rare, the head of Germany's vaccine regulator said on Friday.

Klaus Cichutek, the head of the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, said Germany's vaccination expert panel, known as STIKO, had not put any restrictions on the use of the J&J vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

