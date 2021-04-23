Zydus' Virafin gets emergency use approval for treating moderate COVID-19 cases

The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has approved emergency use for Zydus Cadila's Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b, 'Virafin' for treating moderate COVID-19 infection in adults. A release by Cadila Health said, "The drug has also shown efficacy against other viral infections."

Speaking on the development, Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Cadila Healthcare Limited said: "The fact that we are able to offer a therapy which significantly reduces viral load when given early on can help in better disease management. It comes at a much-needed time for patients and we will continue to provide them access to critical therapies in this battle against COVID-19." This government's approval for use of the antiviral drug comes at a time when India's daily COVID tally is crossing the 3-lakh mark.

India recorded 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. India has crossed the mark of 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days now. This has taken the cumulative count of the COVID infection in the country to 1,62,63,695. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)