Zydus' Virafin gets emergency use approval for treating moderate COVID-19 cases

The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has approved emergency use for Zydus Cadila's Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b, 'Virafin' for treating moderate COVID-19 infection in adults.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has approved emergency use for Zydus Cadila's Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b, 'Virafin' for treating moderate COVID-19 infection in adults. A release by Cadila Health said, "The drug has also shown efficacy against other viral infections."

Speaking on the development, Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Cadila Healthcare Limited said: "The fact that we are able to offer a therapy which significantly reduces viral load when given early on can help in better disease management. It comes at a much-needed time for patients and we will continue to provide them access to critical therapies in this battle against COVID-19." This government's approval for use of the antiviral drug comes at a time when India's daily COVID tally is crossing the 3-lakh mark.

India recorded 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. India has crossed the mark of 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days now. This has taken the cumulative count of the COVID infection in the country to 1,62,63,695. (ANI)

