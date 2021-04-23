Left Menu

Make COVID-19 vaccination affordable, accessible through Jan Aushadi scheme: IMA

If the price of the vaccine is not capped, and the 35000 crore earmarked in the budget is not utilised for giving the free vaccination to all, the good intention of the government will land up in disaster and the country will continue to suffer economic and health care crisis due to this pandemic, the IMA said.It urged the prime minister to make the vaccination drive affordable, accessible and targeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:14 IST
Make COVID-19 vaccination affordable, accessible through Jan Aushadi scheme: IMA

The IMA has demanded that the COVID-19 vaccine in the open market be routed through the Jan Aushadhi scheme to make it affordable for people, while requesting the Centre to ensure that the vaccine is given free to all people above the age of 18 in its facilities.

In a statement, the India Medical Association (IMA) said the cost involved for the mass universal vaccination for those above the age of 18 will be much lower than the economic gains achieved by bending the curve of COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccination for the coronavirus infection should also be the priority of the government as vaccination not only enhances individual safety but also the community safety by paving way for herd immunity, the doctors' body said.

''The cost involved for the mass universal vaccination above the age of 18 vaccination, will be much lower than the economic gain we achieve by bending the curve of COVID pandemic,'' it said.

The association also demanded transparency in the vaccine pricing.

''Now as the manufacturers are allowed to fix the price, it is shocking to note the preemptive announcement of the Serum institute has predicted the price as Rs 600. IMA demands transparency in this and request the government to ensure the vaccine is given free to all people above the age of 18,'' the doctors' body said.

The IMA demands that the vaccine in the open market is routed through the Jan Aushadhi scheme, where the vaccine can be made available in the prefixed price to all patients. ''If the price of the vaccine is not capped, and the 35000 crore earmarked in the budget is not utilised for giving the free vaccination to all, the good intention of the government will land up in disaster and the country will continue to suffer economic and health care crisis due to this pandemic,'' the IMA said.

It urged the prime minister to make the vaccination drive affordable, accessible and targeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Wizz Air sees summer capacity at between 60%-80%

Wizz Air is expecting to fly 60 to 80 of its previous capacity this summer, its chief executive said on Friday, as the Hungarian low-cost airline prepares for European travel to re-open but with many restrictions still in place.Chief execut...

IFFCO's 2nd oxygen plant in UP to commence from May 30

Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO on Friday said its second oxygen plant being set up in Uttar Pradesh, at Baraily, will commence operation from May 30 and will provide the supply for free to hospitals in the state and adjoining areas.IFFCO is s...

Turkey detains dozens in cryptocurrency probe, seeks founder's arrest

Turkey detained dozens of people in an investigation of a cryptocurrency trading platform and sought its founders arrest in Albania, police said on Friday, after Turks filed criminal complaints saying they had been scammed. The Thodex platf...

COVID-19: GMCH resumes telephone service for OPD appointments

As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise the coastal state, the Goa Medical College and Hospital GMCH on Friday resumed its telephone service for appointments to the outpatient department OPD.State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, in a media s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021