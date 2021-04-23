Left Menu

Arunachal Cabinet decides to provide free COVID vaccine to people above 18 years

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:57 IST
The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved procurement of four lakh Covishield vaccines to be administered for free on people in the age group of 18 to 44 years, official sources said.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu also approved allotment of Rs 65 crore for procurement of the vaccine.

The amount is above the budget allocation for the health department, the sources said.

It was also decided that the people aged between 18 and 44 years will get the vaccine against COVID-19 free of cost.

The cabinet directed the health department to facilitate registration of all people above 18 years in the state, the sources added.

The Centre recently announced a policy making all people above 18 years of age eligible to get inoculated from May 1.

