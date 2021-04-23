Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi govt deputes teachers for monitoring of dead bodies; teachers' association upset

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:58 IST
COVID-19: Delhi govt deputes teachers for monitoring of dead bodies; teachers' association upset

The Delhi government on Friday issued an order deputing six teachers at the GTB Hospital in the city for monitoring of dead bodies and ensuring that calls for hearse vans are disposed of timely.

The order, which comes following a recent spike in deaths due to COVID-19, has attracted the ire of the teachers' association, which said the task was not apt for someone holding the post of a teacher.

''The teachers are deployed for monitoring of dead bodies coordinating with GTB hospital with immediate effect. The teachers will, according to their shift, contact the nodal officer of GTB for the purpose and ensure that COVID guidelines are being followed by rightful authorities,'' said the order issued by the sub-divisional magistrate of North East Delhi.

''The teachers will also remain in contact with the DDMA Northeast authority and ensure that all calls regarding hearse vans be disposed of on time,'' it added.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 306 COVID-19 deaths and 26,169 cases with a positivity rate of 36.24 per cent, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago.

Ramnivas Solanki, the general secretary of the MCD Teachers' Union, said, ''The move to depute teachers for counting dead bodies in morgues is not apt for the post of a teacher, hence they should be relieved of this duty.'' ''Ever since the pandemic, teachers have been deputed for several tasks, including at isolation centres, vaccination camps, for distribution of food and other aid as well as monitoring implementation of restrictions.

''We demand that if during the course of duty, someone gets infected with COVID-19, beds should be kept reserved for them so they and their families do not have to undergo physical and mental stress,'' Solanki added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia bans Lebanese produce over drug smuggling

Saudi Arabia announced on Friday a ban on imports of fruits and vegetables from Lebanon, blaming an increase in drug smuggling, in a measure that will add to Lebanons economic woes.The country is already in the throes of a deep financial cr...

Access to justice now depends on access to technology: CJI Bobde

Outgoing Chief Justice of India CJI S A Bobde, credited with ensuring Supreme Courts quick transition to technology during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, referred to new kind of equality and inequality in virtual hearings, saying now ...

EU to shortly sign world's largest vaccine deal with Pfizer

The European Commission said it expects to seal the worlds biggest vaccine supply deal within days, securing up to 1.8 billion doses of Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine for the next few years as a debate rages over unfair access to shots for the wo...

BRIEF-EMA Official Says For All Age Categories, There Are Some Benefits Of AstraZeneca Vaccine

EMA OFFICIAL SAYS INTERIM CONCLUSION IS THAT BENEFITS OF VACCINATION INCREASE WITH AGE AND PREVALENCE OF INFECTION IN COMMUNITY EMA OFFICIAL SAYS BENEFITS OF ASTRAZENECA VACCINE OUTWEIGH RISKS EMA OFFICIAL SAYS WE ARE STEPPING BACK FROM G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021