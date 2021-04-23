AP Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Amaravati, Apr 23 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Information Technology and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Friday tested positive for coronavirus.

''I have shown mild symptoms and upon testing, my report came as COVID positive.I am taking required treatment and currently in isolation,'' Goutham tweeted.

He asked those who met him in the last one week to follow the Covid protocol and get tested.

Later in a statement, the minister said his health was good except for some mild symptoms.

Coronavirus scare continued to spread in the AP Secretariat as ten more employees tested positive for the infection on Friday. Another senior official working in the Labour Department succumbed to the pandemic yesterday, sources said.

Already, 50 staffers were down with the infection, while five had succumbed in the last week.PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

