Karnataka mulls import of 2 lakh Remdesivir vials

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 21:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With demand shooting up for Remdesivir following the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, Karnataka is contemplating importing two lakh vials of the anti-viral drug.

The state is also in touch with private manufacturers to supply Remdesivir.

The state is getting 10,000 to 20,000 vials of Remdesivir on a daily basis and the Centre has allocated additional 25,000 vials, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told reporters here.

The minister said he has spoken to Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to supply 10,000 vials in 10 days and another 50,000-60,000 vials within a month.

''We are trying to directly procure two lakh vials from abroad. We are seeking Centre's approval for this,'' the minister said.

Further, the state is increasing steps to increase the availability of ventilators by 10 times, Sudhakar said.

''In 15 days, at least 2,000 makeshift ICU beds will be ready. 800 of them will have ventilators.'' In Victoria hospital campus 250 ICU beds will be set up and in another new building, 150-200 ICU beds will be arranged and 100 of them will have ventilators, the minister said.

He added that makeshift hospitals will also be set up at Bowring, RGICD and NIMHANS hospitals.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

