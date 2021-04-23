Left Menu

COVID care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Delhi to be operational in 2-3 days: Officials

The facility at the spiritual organisations centre in Chhatarpur is being revived considering the unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, they added.We are ready to operationalise a 500-bed facility at the SPCCC.

The Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in South Delhi, which was closed down in February, is likely to be operational in two-three days, officials said on Friday.

The facility at the spiritual organisation's centre in Chhatarpur is being revived considering the unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, they added.

''We are ready to operationalise a 500-bed facility at the SPCCC. Thanks to support from the MHA, medical and paramedical staff from the ITBP has been deployed and we have been told that they will start arriving from Saturday. We have all the equipment, drugs and consumables. We have been working day and night for the last couple of days to get all the necessary arrangements done by different departments like PWD, MTNL, BSES, DUSIB, DJB etc.,'' South Delhi District Magistrate (DM) Ankita Chakravarty said.

''These are 500 oxygenated beds...oxygen will be given via oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders,'' she explained.

The 10,200-bed facility was inaugurated on July 5 last year and was operated by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The centre was 1,700 feet long and 700 feet wide -- roughly the size of 20 football fields -- and had 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.

It was closed in February when the number of coronavirus cases in the capital had reduced significantly. The facility had admitted patients referred by 11 city hospitals, including the AIIMS and the Safdarjung Hospital.

Delhi recorded 306 COVID-19 deaths and 26,169 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 36.24 per cent, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago.

