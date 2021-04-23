Left Menu

Amit Shah reviews healthcare facilities available in Dhanvantari Covid Hospital

The Union Home Minister also held a meeting with the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Nitinbhai Patel and senior state officials to review the Covid situation in Gujarat.

Shri Amit Shah will also provide healthcare facilities worth Rs 10 crore for Covid patients in government hospitals of his parliamentary constituency Gandhinagar today. Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)

The Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah visited the newly constructed Dhanvantari Covid Hospital in Ahmedabad today. Shri Amit Shah reviewed the healthcare facilities available in the hospital. The hospital, starting services tomorrow, has been set up in a short span of 10 days. This Covid Hospital, located at the Gujarat University Convention and Exhibition Center in Ahmedabad, has been set up by the Government of Gujarat in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Union Home Ministry and Ministry of Defence. This hospital will increase the availability of Covid-19 beds in Ahmedabad city.

This hospital, with a capacity of more than 900 beds, has all necessary facilities including intensive and critical care for Covid patients. All beds are equipped with oxygen. Of these, 150 beds will be ICU beds including ventilators. The hospital will serve as a referral hospital and will also include secondary care. More than 200 medical and paramedical staff including 50 doctors and Duty Medical Officers will be deployed in the hospital. Also, 185 young NSS volunteers from Gujarat University have also come forward to help in hospital operations.

Shri Amit Shah will also provide healthcare facilities worth Rs 10 crore for Covid patients in government hospitals of his parliamentary constituency Gandhinagar today. These facilities, provided on a war footing, include 100 Bipap machines as oxygen Concentrators, including 50-50 machines and 25 ventilators for Gandhinagar Civil Hospital and Sola Civil Hospital. Apart from this, 6 ambulances, 2 ICU on wheels and 2 mobile testing laboratory have been provided for immediate use. This facility will be made available exclusively to the rural population of 160 villages of Ahmedabad district and 100 villages of Gandhinagar district and 4 for municipalities. Shri Amit Shah will also provide healthcare equipment and facilities to other government hospitals in Gandhinagar.

(With Inputs from PIB)

