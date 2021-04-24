Left Menu

Many patients found occupying hospital beds without needing them in Noida

Several people have been found occupying beds in private hospitals of Noida and Greater Noida without being in need for them, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Friday, indicating action against such health facilities.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-04-2021 00:47 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 00:47 IST
Several people have been found occupying beds in private hospitals of Noida and Greater Noida without being in need for them, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Friday, indicating action against such health facilities. Over 200 beds were vacated across hospitals in the district on Friday after they were found to be occupied by patients who did not need them as per their health condition following an inspection by the health department, officials said. Action may also be taken against some private hospitals which took to social media to put out ''fact less'' information on shortage of medical oxygen, the officials added.

District Magistrate Suhas L Y had a virtual meeting with senior administration and health officials of Gautam Buddh Nagar, including Chief Medical Officer (CMO)Deepak Ohri, during which these issues and others related to COVID-19 situation were discussed, District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan said.

''The DM made it clear to all officials that every COVID-19 patient in the district should be provided all facilities as per the instructions of the state government,'' Chauhan said in a statement.

''On the DM's directions, the CMO and his team reviewed the onground situation in several hospitals on Friday and found that several patients in some private hospitals were occupying beds although they do not need to be hospitalised,'' he said. On the other hand, some private hospitals have put out ''fact less'' information related to availability of medical oxygen in the district through social media which has been taken ''very seriously'' by the district administration, he added.

''DM Suhas has asked CMO Ohri to present a report based on the review of hospitals on Friday where people were found occupying beds without any requirement so that strict action could be taken against such facilities,'' Chauhan said in the statement.

PTI KIS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

