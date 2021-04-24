Left Menu

Mexico reports 3,911 new cases of COVID-19, 409 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 24-04-2021 05:49 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 05:49 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 3,911 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 409 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,323,430 infections and 214,504 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Also Read: Mexico reports 2,192 new coronavirus deaths after data review

