India witnesses record 3,46,786 COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths in a day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 11:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll rose to 1,89,544 with a record 2,624 more fatalities in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

With a steady increase, active cases in the country reached 25,52,940 and comprise 15.37 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83.49 percent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 1,38,67,997, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.14 percent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 last year, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of a total of 1.50 crore COVID-19 on April 19 this year.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 27,61,99,222 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till April 23 with 17,53,569 of them being examined on Friday.

The 2,624 new fatalities include 773 from Maharashtra, 348 from Delhi, 219 from Chhattisgarh, 196 from Uttar Pradesh, 142 from Gujarat, 190 from Karnataka, 78 from Tamil Nadu, and 75 from Punjab.

A total of 1,89,544 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 63,252 from Maharashtra, 14,075 from Karnataka, 13,395 from Tamil Nadu, 13,541 from Delhi, 10,825 from West Bengal, 10,737 from Uttar Pradesh, 8,264 from Punjab, and 7,579 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

''Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,'' the ministry said on its website, adding state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

