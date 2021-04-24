Left Menu

23 hospitals turned into dedicated COVID-19 facilities in J-K amid surge in infections

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-04-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 18:29 IST
Amid a spike in coronavirus infections, the Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Saturday turned 23 hospitals into dedicated COVID-19 facilities.

According to an order issued by the Health and Medical Education Department, 15 health institutions with a total bed capacity of 1,194 have been notified as COVID-19 hospitals in Kashmir.

Similarly, eight health institutions with a bed capacity of 511 were declared COVID-19-dedicated hospitals in Jammu region, the order said.

Among the health institutions declared as COVID-19 hospitals in Kashmir Valley are the Army Hospital, JAKLI Centre, Rangreth with a bed capacity of 250, the chest disease hospital in Srinagar with a capacity of 104 beds, the 150-bed JLNM Hospital in Rainawari and the 50-bed Kashmir Nursing Home in Srinagar.

In Jammu district, the dedicated COVID-19 facilities include Gandhi Nagar Hospital (bed capacity 90) and Chest Disease Hospital (110).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir surged to 1,56,344 on Friday as 1,937 more people tested positive for the disease while the death toll climbed to 2,111 with a record daily jump of 19 fatalities, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

