Left Menu

J&K to provide COVID-19 vaccine free of cost: L-G office

By vaccinating more people, we will be better equipped to fight the disease, he said, adding that they have an adequate supply of vaccines in all districts.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-04-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 19:30 IST
J&K to provide COVID-19 vaccine free of cost: L-G office
Calling for an increase in the pace of vaccination, Dulloo directed the officers to make all the necessary arrangements to accelerate the vaccination drive to the population. Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)

Jammu and Kashmir will provide the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to people in the 18-45 age group, the office of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday.

''It has been decided that COVID-19 vaccination for people in the age group 18-45 years will be cost-free in the UT. The cost of the vaccine will be fully borne by the government of J&K. The health department will constitute a panel to work out the logistics,'' the L-G's office said in a tweet.

The vaccination of people in the 18-45 age bracket will begin on May 1.

Meanwhile, Financial Commissioner of Health and Medical Education Atal Dulloo on Saturday chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here to review the situation and the implementation of a five-pronged strategy to tackle the surge in infections.

Dulloo impressed upon the officers for effective implementation of the five-pronged strategy -- testing, containment, isolation and treatment, COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and vaccination -- to contain the spread of the virus, an official spokesman said.

''We have to gear up all our efforts at all levels, only then we will be able to tackle the surge of cases. Testing has to be increased significantly at all designated facilities and bring down the test positivity rate in each district," he said, addressing the meeting. He said all the testing facilities have to make sure that the set targets are met on a daily basis and installation of oxygen generation plants needs to be expedited which would augment oxygen supply to hospitals.

Calling for an increase in the pace of vaccination, Dulloo directed the officers to make all the necessary arrangements to accelerate the vaccination drive to the population. ''By vaccinating more people, we will be better equipped to fight the disease," he said, adding that they have an adequate supply of vaccines in all districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Playing well against Rashid Khan going to be key for us, says Mohammad Kaif

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said that playing spinner Rashid Khan will be the key factor in their next game against SunRisers Hyderabad. Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets in their last match and will be ...

Rugby-England edge France to earn third straight Women’s Six Nations title

England sealed a third consecutive Womens Six Nations title after edging France 10-6 in an absorbing game at Twickenham Stoop on Saturday. Poppy Cleall charged over the try line in the final minute of the first half and Emily Scarratt added...

Get budget-friendly 1-ton ACs on no cost EMIs on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune Maharashtra India, April 24 ANINewsVoir The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is currently offering air conditioners on discounts and exciting cashback deals. Customers who are looking to purchase an AC for a small-sized room can opt for the 1 t...

ASEAN leaders demand Myanmar coup leaders end killings

Southeast Asian leaders demanded an immediate end to killings and the release of political detainees in Myanmar in an emergency summit with its top general and coup leader Saturday in the Indonesian capital, Indonesias president said.The le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021