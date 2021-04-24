Left Menu

SpiceXpress airlifts 800 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 21:03 IST
SpiceXpress airlifts 800 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

SpiceXpress has airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to Delhi amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in an acute shortage of oxygen in the country, it said on Saturday.

''The oxygen concentrators will reach Delhi via Kolkata, where the aircraft landed at around 7 pm (on Monday),'' SpiceXpress, the cargo arm of SpiceJet, said in a statement.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, said the airline, along with SpiceHealth, is ''looking at bringing more than 10,000 oxygen concentrators in the coming days from across the globe''.

SpiceHealth, a healthcare company launched by the promoters of SpiceJet, has conducted more than 20 lakh RT-PCR tests in India to date.

Twenty people died at Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital, their lives ebbing away as the hospital waited for its oxygen stock to be replenished, officials said on Saturday, the fifth day of a deepening crisis over the scarcity of oxygen, which is vital to save the lives of critically-ill COVID-19 patients.

A record single-day spike of 3,46,786 cases pushed India's COVID-19 tally to 1,66,10,481, while the number of active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 1,89,544 with a record 2,624 single-day fatalities, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-SCBA vice president succumbs to COVID-19

Former Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA vice president and senior advocate V Shekhar succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Saturday.He was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Okhla.Shekhar was currently the vice president of ...

India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy bereaved

Indias women team cricketer Veda Krishnamurthys mother, Cheluvambda Devi has died due to COVID-19. The Bengaluru-based cricketer tweeted about her mothers demise on Saturday.Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my A...

Wall of flowers marks Armenia's remembrance of mass deaths

Armenians on Saturday streamed to the hilltop complex memorializing the victims of massacres, deportations and forced marches under the rule of Ottoman Turkey.Many laid flowers around the eternal flame at the complex in the capital of Yerev...

Soccer-Watford seal Premier League promotion with victory over Millwall

Watford secured promotion to the Premier League on Saturday with two games to spare, after a 1-0 win over Millwall in the second-tier Championship at Vicarage Road.Ismaila Sarrs 11th-minute penalty proved enough as Watford guaranteed one of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021