U.S. administers 225.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

The United States had administered 225,640,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 290,685,655 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. A total of 7,789,075 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 23:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United States had administered 225,640,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 290,685,655 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. That is an increase from the 222,322,230 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by April 23 out of 286,095,185 doses delivered.

The agency said 138,644,724 people had received at least one dose while 93,078,040 people had been fully vaccinated as of Saturday. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , and Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday.

The United States can immediately resume use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, top health regulators said on Friday, ending a 10-day pause to investigate its link to extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots. A total of 7,789,075 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

