Bengal posts record single-day jump of 14,281 COVID cases

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-04-2021 01:56 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 01:18 IST
representative image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal on Saturday registered the highest single-day spike of 14,281 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,28,061, the bulletin released by the state health department said.

The death toll rose to 10,884 as 59 more people succumbed to the disease.

In the last 24 hours, 7,584 recoveries were recorded in the state taking the total number of cured people to 6,35,802, the bulletin said.

The number of actives cases currently is 81,375.

Out of the 59 deaths, 24 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 incidental.

Of the fresh fatalities, Kolkata accounted for 20 deaths while the North 24 Parganas district reported 12 casualties. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

Kolkata recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,970 COVID-19 cases and neighbouring North 24 Parganas reported 2,821 infections.

Altogether 55,060 samples were tested for coronavirus in West Bengal on Friday.

On Saturday, 1,46,737 people were vaccinated taking the total number of people inoculated to 99,37,069.

