Rights commission: 58 killed in Baghdad fire in virus ward

Iraq's Independent High Commission for Human Rights reported Sunday that 58 people died in a catastrophic fire that broke out in a Baghdad hospital.

Among the dead were 28 patients on ventilators battling severe symptoms of the coronavirus, tweeted Ali al-Bayati, a spokesman of the commission.

The commission is a semi-official body. Iraqi authorities have yet to release an official casualty count.

