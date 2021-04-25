Left Menu

Free vaccination for citizens above 18 years in Maha: minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 17:00 IST
Free vaccination for citizens above 18 years in Maha: minister

The Maharashtra government will float global tendersfor providing affordable and quality anti-COVID 19 vaccines for free to adult citizens below 45 years, NCP leader and state Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, Malik said the vaccination drive beginning May 1 will be taken up using the state's funds.

''Global tenders will be floated to purchase affordable and quality vaccine,'' he said.

Malik said the Centre had announced to launch a vaccination drive for the citizens above 18 years beginning May 1.

''It is clear that the Centre will not provide vaccination for the people below the age of 45 years, which will be done by states,'' he said.

Citing manufacturers of vaccines, the minister said Covishield vaccine will be available to the Centre at Rs 150 per injection, while the rate fixed for state government is Rs 400 per dose and for private hospitals Rs 600 per dose.

The price of Covaxin is fixed at Rs 600 per dose for states and Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals, he said.

''The issue was discussed in the last cabinet meeting and it was agreed to provide free vaccination for the people below 45 years. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has agreed for the same,'' Malik said.

The NCP is a part of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said the Maharashtra government will float a global tender for COVID-19 vaccines and Remdesivir injections.

Meanwhile, Malik thankedthe Union government for increasing the supply of Remdesivir injections to Maharashtra, saying that raising the supply to 40,000 vials per day from 26,000 vials will ease the shortage of the key drug for a few days.

''If the Centre accepts our demand for providing 50,000 vials per day,the Remdesivir shortage would end. CM Uddhav Thackeray is following up on getting the balance 10,000 vials stock,'' he said.

Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim etc, have reportedly announced free coronavirus vaccination for their adult population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

8 police officers injured in London anti-lockdown protest

Eight police officers were injured and five people arrested during an anti-lockdown protest that involved clashes in small pockets in central London, the Metropolitan Police said.Demonstrators marched along Oxford Street and other central a...

Covid-19 is a mild disease, no need to panic: AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria

Covid-19 is a mild disease and there is no need to panic, said AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Sunday while addressing issues related to coronavirus with Chairman of Medanta Dr Naresh Trehan, Professor and Head of Department of Medicin...

Scoreboard

Scoreboard of the IPL match between CSK and RCB in Mumbai on Sunday.Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad c Jamieson b Chahal 33 Faf du Plessis c Christian b Patel 50 Suresh Raina c Padikkal b Patel 24 Ambati Rayudu c Jamieson b Patel 14 Ravi...

Iraq PM suspends health minister after Baghdad hospital fire

Iraqs Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi suspended the health minister and referred him for investigation after a fire at a Baghdad hospital, a government statement said on Sunday.A fire sparked by an oxygen tank explosion killed at least 82...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021