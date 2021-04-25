COVID: 16 more deaths, 422 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 1,307 on Sunday with 16 more fatalities, while 422 new cases pushed the infection tally to 86,580, according to an official data updated till pm 2 pm. Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 12,833.

As many as 1,000 coronavirus patients recovered from the infection, taking the recoveries in the state to 72,396, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)