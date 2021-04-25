Left Menu

Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Sunil Kumar on Sunday said that vaccine and COVID appropriate behaviour are two things that are key to break the chain of coronavirus infections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 19:03 IST
No serious side-effect attached to COVID-19 vaccines: DGHS
Director-General of Health Services Dr Sunil Kumar. . Image Credit: ANI

Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Sunil Kumar on Sunday said that vaccine and COVID appropriate behaviour are two things that are key to break the chain of coronavirus infections. He made this statement while addressing a joint conversation on issues related to the COVID-19 situation with Director of AIIMS (Delhi) Doctor Randeep Guleria, Professor and Head of Department of Medicine AIIMS Doctor Naveet Wig, and Chairman of Medanta Doctor Naresh Trehan.

Dr Kumar said that there has been a lot of rumour-mongering around vaccines. "There is no serious side-effect attached to them (vaccines), rather it's negligible. Vaccine and COVID appropriate behaviour are two things that will help us break the chain," Dr Kumar said.

"The year 2020 brought new virus and we were not prepared. The union government carried its duty responsibly and ramped up testing capability. We must have faith that our government takes concrete and scientific steps with suggestions from doctors, microbiologists, epidemiologists," he added. He further said that people need to follow responsible behaviour and advised people to avoid forwarded messages on mobile phones.

"Don't focus so much on news, watch only select news. There is a WhatsApp university going on. Don't pay attention to it. Follow responsible behaviour. This behaviour has to be followed by you, doctors, society as well as the media," Dr Kumar said. The country has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases as the deadly second wave sweeps through the country.

India had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited). India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1.

The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age. In the next phase beginning May 1, all above the age of 18 would be eligible to receive the shot. (ANI)

