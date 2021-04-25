Left Menu

COVID-19: Sri Lanka bans all state, private functions

The government has urged the people to restrict their movement and stay indoors, though a lockdown is not being enforced.If health issue is the only matter that we have to deal with then lockdowns are necessary, but other activities, specially the economic activities, must go on.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 25-04-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 20:29 IST
COVID-19: Sri Lanka bans all state, private functions

The Sri Lankan government on Sunday banned all state and private public functions in the next two weeks, citing rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

''All state festivals planned for the next two weeks have been halted. The government has decided to ban all private sector functions, meetings and parties under quarantine regulations,'' a statement from the President's Media Office read.

The reopening of universities which was scheduled for later this month has also been postponed.

The health authorities say a new COVID-19 variant is spreading in the island nation, which is infecting younger patients.

So far, the coronavirus has claimed 642 lives in Sri Lanka, along with 100,586 confirmed infections, according to Johns Hopkins University. The government has urged the people to restrict their movement and stay indoors, though a lockdown is not being enforced.

“If health issue is the only matter that we have to deal with then lockdowns are necessary, but other activities, specially the economic activities, must go on. So it is up to the public to act responsibly”, Army Commander Shavendra Silva, the head of the COVID-19 prevention task force, told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Somalia's ex-leader says soldiers attacked his residence, says president to blame

Former Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday that soldiers had attacked his residence and that President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was responsible.His accusation came as Somali soldiers exchanged gunfire in the streets of th...

All administrative staffers of Parliament to work from home amid rising COVID-19 cases: Official order.

All administrative staffers of Parliament to work from home amid rising COVID-19 cases Official order....

Guj to give free COVID-19 vaccines to 18-45 age group from May

Ahmedabad, Apr 25 PTI Starting May 1, the Gujarat government will provide free of cost COVID-19 vaccines to those between 18 and 45 years of age, and an order of 1.5 crore doses has been placed for that purpose, an official said on Sunday.T...

Barty beats Sabalenka 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 in Stuttgart final

Top-ranked Ash Barty beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 on Sunday to win the Porsche Grand Prix, her first title on clay since the 2019 French Open.The Australian player clicked into gear for the finals second set, which she won in just 20 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021