BMC receives 1.5 lakh vaccines, distribution to govt, pvt vaccination centres starts

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday informed that it has received one lakh 58 thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and its distribution to government and private vaccination centres has started.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-04-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 22:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday informed that it has received one lakh 58 thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and its distribution to government and private vaccination centres has started. According to a press release issued by the BMC, this will help in smooth vaccination in Mumbai for at least three days from April 26 to 28.

Meanwhile, it said that the stock of Covaxin is very limited in the available vaccine stock and the vaccine will be given with preference to those who are to take a second dose at few centers. Under the Covid-19 Prevention Vaccination Campaign, 59 vaccination centres have been set up by the corporation and government and a total of 132 vaccination centres have been set up in 73 private hospitals.

However, due to the limited availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination has to be temporarily stopped at some centers from time to time. The vaccination campaign is being planned on a daily basis keeping in view the available stocks of vaccines as the priority is given to the second dose recipients. (ANI)

