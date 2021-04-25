Left Menu

COVID: Himachal Pradesh sees record 32 deaths in a day

Jindal said 1,363 of the total 7,137 samples tested were found to be COVID-19 positive on Sunday.Of the total cases, Kangra district tops the list with 14,848 cases so far, followed by Shimla 13,579, Mandi 12,823, Solan 11,354, Una 6,163, Sirmaur 6,040, Hamirpur 5,514, Kullu 5,433, Bilaspur 4,642, Chamba 3,799, Lahaul-Spiti 1,702 and Kinnaur 1,604.Jindal said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 13,577.As many as 1,161 coronavirus patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries in the state to 72,557, he added.Meanwhile, 15,32,285 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the state till April 25.

Himachal Pradesh recorded 32 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, the highest single-day rise so far, taking the total fatality count to 1,323, while 1,363 new cases pushed the infection tally to 87,501, a top official said. Of the 32 deaths, 12 were reported from Kangra, four each from Mandi and Shimla, three each from Hamirpur and Una, two each from Solan and Sirmaur and one each from Bilaspur and Kullu, Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal said, citing data updated till pm 7 pm. Of the new deaths, 18 were males and 14 females in the age group of 47 to 84 years, he said. Jindal said of the total deaths till date, 321 were reported from Shimla, followed by 315 from Kangra, 161 from Mandi, 98 from Una, 91 from Kullu, 89 from Solan, 77 from Hamirpur, 57 from Chamba, 54 from Sirmaur, 30 from Bilaspur, 17 from Kinnaur and 13 from Lahaul-Spiti. The state government on Sunday imposed a night curfew in four districts from April 27 to May 10 and made it mandatory from April 27 for people visiting the state to produce a negative RT-PCR coronavirus report. This was decided during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The night curfew will be imposed in Kangra, Una, Solan and Sirmour and the restrictions will remain in force from 10 pm to 5 am daily during the period, an official spokesperson said.

The official data revealed that almost every fifth sample taken has tested positive for the coronavirus. The positivity rate has risen to 19.10 per cent, it said. Jindal said 1,363 of the total 7,137 samples tested were found to be COVID-19 positive on Sunday.

Of the total cases, Kangra district tops the list with 14,848 cases so far, followed by Shimla (13,579), Mandi (12,823), Solan (11,354), Una (6,163), Sirmaur (6,040), Hamirpur (5,514), Kullu (5,433), Bilaspur (4,642), Chamba (3,799), Lahaul-Spiti (1,702) and Kinnaur (1,604).

Jindal said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 13,577.

As many as 1,161 coronavirus patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries in the state to 72,557, he added.

Meanwhile, 15,32,285 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the state till April 25. While 13,47,653 people have got their first dose and 1,84,632 people were administered the second shots, he added.

