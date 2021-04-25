Left Menu

Iraq: UN representative calls for ‘stronger protection measures’ after fatal fire in COVID hospital

The UN Special Representative in Iraq expressed “shock and pain” on Sunday over a deadly accident that befell a COVID-19 hospital in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq.

UN News | Updated: 25-04-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 23:05 IST
Iraq: UN representative calls for ‘stronger protection measures’ after fatal fire in COVID hospital

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert offered her deepest condolences to the families of the scores of people who lost their lives in the accident and wished the 100-plus injured a full and speedy recovery.

A blaze erupted at the Ibn Khatib hospital on Saturday night, which, according to reports, was caused by the explosion of an oxygen tank.

Tragedy in the making

Iraq's Civil Defence said that by the early hours of Sunday morning the fire was under control.

Media reports said that the government's human rights commission issued a statement calling the incident “a crime against patients exhausted by Covid-19”.

And emergency service officials said that many patients died when they were taken off oxygen machines to be evacuated, while others were suffocated by smoke, according to news sources.

Prevention saves lives

Future disasters must be stemmed before they start, Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert upheld, calling “stronger protection measures to ensure that such a disaster cannot reoccur”.

Meanwhile, the UN continues to provide critical support to Iraq's health sector amid the pandemic and surging infections and stands ready to further assist the health authorities in combating the disease.

On Sunday morning, Twitter was awash with condolences over the tragic accidnt, including from the UN Children’s Fund, tweeting: “UNICEF extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives and those injured due to the fire that occurred at Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad”.

COVID plagues the country

Iraq's hospitals have been pushed to the limit during the coronavirus pandemic, with World Health Organization (WHO) data revealing that since January 2020, it has received reports of 1,025,288 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15,217 deaths. It also shows a sharp increase since February of this year.

Last month the country launched its vaccination campaign, having received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX, the UN-backed vaccine initiative, co-led by WHO, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Gavi, the vaccine alliance.

“Intense transmission is ongoing and is putting enormous pressure on hospitals, intensive care units and health workers”, UNICEF said.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City win record-equalling fourth straight League Cup

Manchester City claimed a record-equalling fourth successive League Cup triumph as Aymeric Laportes late header sealed a deserved 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Spurs had soaked up intense City pressure for most of the game t...

India asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its COVID-19 handling

The Indian government asked social media platform Twitter to take down dozens of tweets, including some by local lawmakers, that were critical of Indias handling of the coronavirus outbreak, as cases of COVID-19 again hit a world record. Tw...

U.S. to provide urgently needed vaccine components, medical supplies to India

The United States will immediately provide raw materials for COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment and protective gear to help India respond to a massive surge in COVID-19 infections, a White House spokeswoman said on Sunday. The United Stat...

DC beat SRH in thrilling Super Over contest

Delhi Capitals beat SunRisers Hyderabad in a thrilling Super Over contest in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.Batting first, Delhi Capitals managed to score 159 for 4 with opener Prithvi Shaw back in form with a 53 off 39 balls. Ski...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021