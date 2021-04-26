Left Menu

Assam reports 1,844 new COVID-19 cases as testing drops

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-04-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 00:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Assam reported 14 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, while the number of cases rose by 1,844, pushing the tally 2,37,533, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

With eight persons in Kamrup Metropolitan and one each in Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nalbari and Sonitpur districts losing their lives, the total number of deaths rose to 1,200.

The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the toll caused by the COVID-19 as they had other ailments too.

With the detection of 1,844 patients against the testing of 33,674 samples on Sunday, Assam reported a positivity rate of 5.48 per cent, the NHM daily bulletin said.

The state had reported 2,236 cases on Saturday against the testing of 69,094 samples.

Currently, the state has 15,470 active cases.

Of the new cases, the highest 791 were detected in the state capital, followed by 190 in Dibrugarh, 83 in Nagaon and 82 in Kamrup.

During the day, the state reported 558 discharges.

In Assam, 2,19,516 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a total of 20,19,921 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 16,04,687 first doses and 4,15,234 second doses.

He said the total number of vaccines available in stock is 3,35,080.

