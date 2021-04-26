Left Menu

COVID-19: Two oxygen tankers reach Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Two oxygen tankers reached Rajasthan's Jodhpur in the early hours of Monday. The city witnessed a surge in coronavirus infection and has been struggling with oxygen supply.

ANI | Jodhpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 26-04-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 13:05 IST
A truck carrying oxygen en route to Jodhpur, Rajasthan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two oxygen tankers reached Rajasthan's Jodhpur in the early hours of Monday. The city witnessed a surge in coronavirus infection and has been struggling with oxygen supply. These tankers reached the city through a green corridor and later the gas was transferred to the Liquid Oxygen Plants in Mathura Das Mathur Hospital and Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur.

"As per the instructions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the district administration is making every effort to provide an adequate amount of oxygen and lifesaving medicines to the Covid patients," SS Rathore, Principal of Dr Sampuranand Medical Collage, Jodhpur told ANI today. "At present, there is no shortage of oxygen and any medicines in the city and we will try our best to ensure that everyone gets adequate oxygen and the lifesaving medicines," he added.

The state government on Sunday started a COVID-19 helpdesk that will function 24 hours from today. "The helpline numbers are 2225624 and 2225000. Director RCH Dr. Laxman Singh Ola will be incharge of this helpdesk. You can avail help from any district of the state and register your complaints," said state Health Minister Raghu Sharma.

He also said that the government has nearly 14,389 oxygen supported beds and 4,477 ICU beds are available. (ANI)

Oasis Fertility launches Ask Oasis Fertility, India's first dedicated knowledge platform for infertility awareness

Hyderabad Telangana India, April 26 ANINewsVoir Oasis Fertility, leaders in fertility care in India, recently announced the launch of a series of initiatives on the occasion of National Infertility Awareness Week 2021 April 18-24. The first...

COVID-19: UAE FM expresses solidarity with India, says Jaishankar

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has expressed solidarity with India amid the ravaging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a telephonic conversation with Minister of External Affair S Jaishankar on Sunday, the U...

North Cyprus leader backs two-state proposal for U.N. talks

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said he hopes his proposal for a two-state solution to the islands conflict will bring a new vision to United Nations-led talks this week, despite its prior rejection by Greek Cypriots.The United Nations i...
