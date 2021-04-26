Left Menu

South African study using J&J vaccine will resume on Wednesday

South African researchers will on Wednesday resume a study further evaluating the efficacy of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in the field after it was temporarily suspended along with the use of the shot in the United States. U.S. regulators recommended pausing the use of the single-shot earlier this month due to extremely rare cases of blood clots but on Friday said the United States could restart vaccinations.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 26-04-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 13:09 IST
South African study using J&J vaccine will resume on Wednesday
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South African researchers will on Wednesday resume a study further evaluating the efficacy of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in the field after it was temporarily suspended along with the use of the shot in the United States.

U.S. regulators recommended pausing the use of the single-shot earlier this month due to extremely rare cases of blood clots but on Friday said the United States could restart vaccinations. Europe's drug regulator has backed its overall benefits against any risk. The Sisonke study is being carried out by the National Department of Health, South African Medical Research Council, and Johnson & Johnson among others.

"It is much better to have the vaccine than to avoid taking it for fear of getting a blood clot," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement released by the health ministry. South African authorities would ensure "there is intensified pre-vaccination assessment and post-vaccination monitoring" when the Sisonke study resumes, the health ministry said.

Some 290,000 healthcare workers have been given J&J's vaccine in the study so far out of a target of 500,000. It comes as South Africa, the African country with the highest number of recorded coronavirus infections and COVID-19 deaths, is counting on J&J's vaccine to ramp up immunizations after a slow start.

The suspension of the J&J study was the latest setback for South Africa's immunization efforts after it ditched plans to kick-start vaccinations with AstraZeneca's shot in February. A trial showed the AstraZeneca vaccine had greatly reduced efficacy against the dominant local coronavirus variant, and the government has since sold its AstraZeneca shots to other African countries.

The country's health regulator approved Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in early April and the government has ordered 31 million doses, with the first commercial batch of 1.1 million doses due to be dispatched in the coming days. South Africa has also secured 30 million doses of Pfizer's two-shot vaccine and expects the first 650,000 doses to arrive before the second phase of the country's vaccination program, which starts on May 17 and targets the elderly and essential workers among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Oasis Fertility launches Ask Oasis Fertility, India's first dedicated knowledge platform for infertility awareness

Hyderabad Telangana India, April 26 ANINewsVoir Oasis Fertility, leaders in fertility care in India, recently announced the launch of a series of initiatives on the occasion of National Infertility Awareness Week 2021 April 18-24. The first...

Oasis Fertility launches Ask Oasis Fertility, India's first dedicated knowledge platform for infertility awareness

Hyderabad Telangana India, April 26 ANINewsVoir Oasis Fertility, leaders in fertility care in India, recently announced the launch of a series of initiatives on the occasion of National Infertility Awareness Week 2021 April 18-24. The first...

COVID-19: UAE FM expresses solidarity with India, says Jaishankar

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has expressed solidarity with India amid the ravaging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a telephonic conversation with Minister of External Affair S Jaishankar on Sunday, the U...

North Cyprus leader backs two-state proposal for U.N. talks

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said he hopes his proposal for a two-state solution to the islands conflict will bring a new vision to United Nations-led talks this week, despite its prior rejection by Greek Cypriots.The United Nations i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021