Left Menu

Free COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi to all above 18: CM Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 13:10 IST
Free COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi to all above 18: CM Kejriwal

The Delhi government will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all those above 18 years of age in the city for which purchase of 1.34 crore doses has been approved, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

The government will make efforts to speed up vaccine purchase and administering it to the people, he said in an online briefing.

''We are working on a plan to start large-scale vaccination as soon as possible,'' he said.

Kejriwal said COVID-19 vaccines should have one price and appealed to the Centre to bring down the price.

He also appealed to vaccine manufacturers to bring down prices, saying it was time to help humanity and not to earn profit. ''One manufacturer has said that he will provide vaccine to the states at Rs 400 and another has said he will do so at Rs 600. Both have said they will provide the vaccine to the Centre at the rate of Rs 150. I believe there should be one price of the vaccine.'' He said that in view of the pandemic, the Centre should, if need be, cap the vaccine prices to bring the rate down.

Kejriwal also said that there were reports of COVID-19 infections and loss of life in the below 18 age group and emphasised on finding out a proper vaccine for them.

Vaccines have emerged as a solution to the pandemic, the chief minister said and added that experts believed that England succeeded in stemming the wave and intensity of infections through large-scale vaccination.

If everyone is administered the vaccine then COVID-19 will be rendered an ordinary disease, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Oasis Fertility launches Ask Oasis Fertility, India's first dedicated knowledge platform for infertility awareness

Hyderabad Telangana India, April 26 ANINewsVoir Oasis Fertility, leaders in fertility care in India, recently announced the launch of a series of initiatives on the occasion of National Infertility Awareness Week 2021 April 18-24. The first...

Oasis Fertility launches Ask Oasis Fertility, India's first dedicated knowledge platform for infertility awareness

Hyderabad Telangana India, April 26 ANINewsVoir Oasis Fertility, leaders in fertility care in India, recently announced the launch of a series of initiatives on the occasion of National Infertility Awareness Week 2021 April 18-24. The first...

COVID-19: UAE FM expresses solidarity with India, says Jaishankar

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has expressed solidarity with India amid the ravaging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a telephonic conversation with Minister of External Affair S Jaishankar on Sunday, the U...

North Cyprus leader backs two-state proposal for U.N. talks

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said he hopes his proposal for a two-state solution to the islands conflict will bring a new vision to United Nations-led talks this week, despite its prior rejection by Greek Cypriots.The United Nations i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021